Singapore woman found dead in Johor river on second day of Chinese New Year

Mrs Cindy Chang with her mother, Mrs Lachemi who went missing for two days before she was found dead by Johor police in a river on Feb 2.

A Singaporean woman who went missing on Jan 31 was found dead in Pelentong River in Johor Baru, Malaysia, on Feb 2, the second day of Chinese New Year.

Mrs Lachemi, 64, who also went by the name Nita, had lived in Johor for many years after marrying her Malaysian husband. The couple have three daughters.

Speaking to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, one of her daughters, Ms Cindy Chang, 34, said her father had discovered Mrs Lachemi missing on the morning of Jan 31. She had left all her belongings, including her phone, wallet and NRIC, at home.

When she did not return by evening, the family went out to look for her and made a police report. They also took to social media to seek information on her whereabouts.

Ms Chang said they were worried as her mother rarely left home, did not know how to drive and did not have money on her for transportation.

On Feb 2, the family received a call from Johor police who said a body suspected to be Mrs Lachemi’s had been found in a river.

As the body was severely bloated, the family had to identify the deceased from her clothes.

The police have ruled out foul play for the time being as no injuries were found on the body.

Mrs Lachemi with her Malaysian husband.

Mrs Chang, who works as a secretary, also told Shin Min Daily News that her mother did not leave behind any last words in a note, and the family is struggling to come to terms with her death.

She said her mother had gone to Singapore last year to get her Covid-19 vaccination. When she returned to Johor in August, she noticed that her mother was gloomy and withdrawn. She no longer watched television or used her mobile phone, and "was like a different person".

Said Mrs Chang: "My mum worked hard her whole life, helping my father with his hawker business when she was younger, and later taking care of her grandchildren. My biggest regret is not being able to bring her on a trip overseas."

