Singaporean Haj pilgrims to get Covid-19 test kits for their return journey: Masagos

Haj pilgrims in Mecca on July 11, 2022. All 890 Singaporean pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia have completed their Haj.

Singaporeans now on the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will be given antigen rapid test (ART) kits for their journey back to Singapore in the coming weeks, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Tuesday (July 12).

In a Facebook post, Mr Masagos said the ART kits will be distributed by the Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office (SPAO) medical team to pilgrims through their respective travel agents or general sales agents.

The test kits can be used to check their Covid-19 status before they leave for Singapore.

He said: "Upon their return to Singapore, MOH will provide them with ART kits to help them continue to monitor their health."

In his post, Mr Masagos also said all 890 Singaporean pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia have successfully completed their Haj.

A total of 10 pilgrims were not able to join at the last minute as they had positive results on their polymerase chain reaction Covid-19 test before departure. They will be given priority next year.

Singapore was initially allocated 407 places, but the number was later increased to 900, matching the quota prior to the pandemic.

Mr Masagos also strongly urged the pilgrims to monitor their health and isolate themselves for at least five days upon their return, especially for those who have not contracted Covid-19 before or are recovering from it.

He said: "This is to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Once we get a clean bill of health, I am sure we will have a peace of mind reconnecting with family and friends who would give us a warm welcome home."

Mr Masagos, who is leading this year's Haj delegation, will leave Saudi Arabia from Medina on Wednesday and will arrive in Singapore on Thursday.