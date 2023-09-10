Singaporean man, 33, remanded in Port Dickson over fatal crash involving 4-year-old boy

The Singaporean was driving a yellow Mercedes-Benz which hit a motorcycle ridden by a 26-year-old man and his four-year-old son.

A 33-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson on Thursday after the car he was driving allegedly hit a motorcycle, causing the death of a four-year-old boy.

Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia reported on Friday night that the victim was on his way home from school with his father when the accident occurred at about 1.30pm at the 16km mark between Jalan Sua Betong and Air Kuning.

The Singaporean, who was driving a yellow Mercedes-Benz, had cut in front of another vehicle before the Mercedes hit the right side of the motorcycle that the kindergartener and his 26-year-old father were riding.

Muhammad Shaheizy Iman Muhammad Shazrein was pronounced dead at Port Dickson Hospital. His father, a technician, fractured his right shoulder and right leg.

The Singaporean driver, who has not been named, was unharmed.

Port Dickson’s police chief, Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed, was quoted as saying that a urine test and breathalyser test showed no presence of drugs or alcohol in the driver’s system.

Footage posted on Facebook page Inforoadblock showed damage to the left side of the car’s rear bumper, which bore a Singapore licence plate.

Checks on the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website identified the car as a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The Inforoadblock Facebook page also had several other videos, including closed-circuit television footage that showed the accident taking place, and people rushing to help.

Another video showed a group of angry local residents yelling at the Singaporean driver.

The driver is being held in remand until Sunday.

Supt Aidi said the police will investigate the driver for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act.

If convicted, the driver could face at least two years in jail, up to a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of at least RM5,000 (S$1,460), up to a maximum of RM20,000.

The Straits Times has contacted the Port Dickson police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.