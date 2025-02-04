Clinic sees increase in flu vax requests after Barbie Hsu’s death

“The public can come directly to get vaccinated without making an appointment, but the stock of influenza vaccines is limited."

Taiwanese actress, singer and TV host Barbie Hsu died from influenza-related pneumonia complications on Feb 3 while in Japan.

The 48-year-old was known for her leading role in the TV series Meteor Garden (2001), and is survived by her two children – a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son – and her husband Koo Jun-yup, whom she married in 2022.

Her death has caused some people in Singapore to make arrangements for flu vaccinations or bring forward their appointments.

Ms Yan, 36, told Shin Min Daily News that she was shocked by the news of Hsu's death and was reminded of the importance of vaccination.

“I get vaccinated once a year as I travel. I have children at home, so this kind of protection is necessary," she said.

A family doctor at Chua Medical Clinic revealed that the number of people calling the clinic to ask about flu vaccines or making appointments to get vaccinated increased by 20 per cent.

“The public can come directly to get vaccinated without making an appointment, but the stock of influenza vaccines is limited."

Influenza is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It is unlike a cold that is caused by viruses that attack the nose and throat, which can lead to inflammation and cause a blocked or runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes, sore throat and a cough.

Acute symptoms of influenza can usually be treated with adequate bed rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and antipyretics and antihistamines, according to the Ministry of Health.