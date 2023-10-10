Singaporeans should leave Israel as soon as possible through available commercial options: MFA

A man walks past a car hit by rockets fired from Gaza in the Arab-Israeli town of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem on Monday.

Singaporeans who live in Israel or are in the midst of travelling there should leave the country as soon as possible via available commercial options, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a travel advisory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, those who choose to remain are urged to stay vigilant and monitor local developments closely, as well as avoid areas where large crowds gather, such as the Old City and East Jerusalem, which includes the Temple Mount, which houses Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The latest advisory comes after MFA issued one on Sunday, which urged Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

It has also advised Singaporeans to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel, in view of the ongoing conflict, which broke out last Saturday.

In its latest statement, MFA said: “(Singaporeans) should take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance.”

Those travelling to Israel should e-register with MFA if they have not already done so. The ministry also advised Singaporeans to remain in contact with their families and friends to keep them updated on their safety.

Those who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972-3-7289334

Emergency tel: +972-5-0697-6188

E-mail: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855 (24-hour hotline)

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg