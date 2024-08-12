Skip the queue: Local company offers VEP application service

With the Oct 1 deadline for mandatory Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia fast approaching, Singaporean motorists are scrambling to secure their RFID tags.

While official information counters are slated to open in Woodlands on Aug 19, local company Innox Group is offering a faster (within 15 days) alternative – at $138 before GST.

The company claims to handle the entire VEP application process on behalf of Singaporean motorists, eliminating the need to personally visit any counters or navigate the online system.

"At Innox Group, we provide hassle-free submission," states the company on the FAQ section of its website.

“Throughout the process, we will be handling all the legwork and follow up with the various authorities for you.”

It also emphasises its team's expertise, composed of "seasoned immigration experts" familiar with the intricacies of Malaysian immigration procedures. Motorists simply need to fill in a form on Innox Group’s website to apply for a consultation.

Innox assures clients that it deletes all personal data within two months of application completion and only requires temporary password access to motorists’ Malaysia Road Transport Department (JPJ) accounts.