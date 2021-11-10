SkyVille@Dawson residents concerned roof garden has become the new Lucky Plaza

Residents of SkyVille @ Dawson have expressed their concerns over maids gathering at the rooftop terrace of the HDB project.

One resident posted in the Dawson SkyVille SkyTerrace Facebook group page describing the rooftop garden as "the next Lucky Plaza".

"Maids and foreigners come here to gather during their off days," the resident said.

"The place is left dirty and litters all over the place, and increase in noise levels.

"These people also do not observe the SMM (safe management measures) rules."

Other netizens expressed their disapproval in the comments.

However, some countered and said the terrace is a public place and anyone can access it.

On Sunday (Nov 7), a 33-year-old foreign domestic worker spoke to Shin Min Daily News and said she started having picnics with her friends at the rooftop garden about two weeks ago.

She said they chose to meet up at the HDB project at Queenstown to avoid the crowds at Lucky Plaza and the "greater risk" of getting Covid-19.

A 45-year-old resident told the Chinese daily he has been avoiding the rooftop garden on Sundays.

He said maids frequently brought their meals to eat there.

"There are two children in my household who are unvaccinated, so we better be careful," he said.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Tanjong Pagar Town Council said the rooftop garden on the 47th floor of SkyVille @ Dawson is open to all members of the public, as long as they comply with Covid-19 safety measures.

Safe distance ambassadors have been dispatched to patrol the area regularly and that residents can also report any violation through the OneService mobile application, the town council added.