Slower East-West MRT services due to track fault

MRT services on the East-West line had to slow down in the morning of July 4 due to a track fault.

The track fault occurred at about 5am at Jurong East MRT Station, forcing the trains to slow down to a speed of 5kmh as a safety precaution.

Commuters were advised to add up to 30 minutes of additional train travel time to their commute and look for alternative routes while engineers worked on rectifying the fault.

Free regular bus and bridging bus services were provided for commuters between Clementi and Boon Lay MRT stations.

The fault was rectified just after 8am and train services returned to normal.

SMRT wrote in a Facebook post that the track point fault required the staff to physically check, troubleshoot and remedy the faulty point machine, which controls train movements at rail junctions when trains switch tracks.

"We apologise to all commuters who experienced longer travel times today."

Commuters commenting on the post shared how they were late for school or work and one suggested that in-station announcements be made in the four main languages.

Netizen Cookie Amos requested for a "refund those who tapped at Jurong East MRT station, unaware of the train fault and charged $1.08 when they exited the station".

SMRT explained that commuters can file a claim with SimplyGO via the app, website, ticket offices and hotline (1800 2255 663).