 SMRT bus hits 74-year-old pedestrian in Sengkang, driver arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SMRT bus hits 74-year-old pedestrian in Sengkang, driver arrested

Photos on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante show several people gathered around the injured man.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sep 30, 2022 12:53 pm

The driver of an SMRT bus which hit a 74-year-old pedestrian in Sengkang was arrested on Thursday night.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at about 10.50pm to an accident involving a bus and a man at the junction of Compassvale Road and Compassvale Drive.

The pedestrian was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos of the scene on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante show several people gathered around the injured man who was lying on the road next to a stationary SMRT bus.

The bus driver, 68, was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for comment.

Singapore

Delivery rider killed in Choa Chu Kang accident; 3 arrested

