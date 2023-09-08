 SMRT train withdrawn after refrigerant gas leak fills cabin with white smoke at City Hall station, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SMRT train withdrawn after refrigerant gas leak fills cabin with white smoke at City Hall station

White smoke fills the cabin of an east-bound SMRT train on Sept 7 night due to a refrigerant gas leak.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM
Aqil Hamzah
Sep 08, 2023 10:32 am

Passengers on board an east-bound train were forced to disembark at City Hall MRT station on Thursday night after the train’s cabin was filled with white smoke.

The smoke was due to a refrigerant gas leak from the air-conditioning system of the first-generation train, which has been running since 1987, said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The incident took place at about 9.50pm and the affected train was withdrawn from service following the incident.

Apologising for the disruption, Mr Lam said passengers were made to disembark as a safety precaution, and advised to board the next train instead.

“Our staff did not receive any reports of commuters who required medical attention,” he said, adding that train services continued as per normal thereafter.

Footage of the smoke had made its way online, with a social media post showing passengers covering their mouths and noses as the smoke enveloped the train’s cabins.

The 33-second clip also showed an SMRT Trains staff member checking each cabin, as passengers streamed out of the train into the station.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

smrtPUBLIC TRANSPORT DISRUPTIONSSINGAPORE TRANSPORT