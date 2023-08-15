Chinatown store fires man for allegedly harassing female colleagues

After he was fired, the man uploaded two videos of himself arguing with his female colleague.

Unhappy that he had been fired by the store he worked at, a man posted videos of his colleagues online in an attempt to expose their wrongdoings.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man, surnamed Wang, had uploaded two videos of himself arguing with his female colleague at Yue Hwa Chinese Products, a department store in Chinatown.

When Shin Min visited the store on Aug 13, Wang's supervisor, Zheng, said that Wang, who had joined the company in April, was fired after various incidents of inappropriate behaviour.

"When he first came, he would try to chat up the female employees, to ask them out for meals. He even tried to get female customers' phone numbers."

Zheng said Wang had harassed at least three female colleagues since he started working at the store.

"Some of them were so afraid of him that they would hide behind the counter, and he'd continue to chase them. If I left work early that day, I would have to remind him to leave them alone," said Zheng.

His shenanigans didn't stop there. On Aug 9, he pushed an elderly male colleague into the toilet and cussed at him. The police were alerted to the incident, and Wang was fired the next day.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, a company representative confirmed that Wang had harassed some female employees and injured a male employee.

When interviewed by Shin Min, Wang denied the allegations against him. He said he posted the videos to expose the company's bad working culture.

"The woman who filmed me was upset because I called her 'aunty' while the other employee wanted to pick a fight with me, so she knocked my phone over," said Wang.

When the video of Wang made its rounds on social media, some netizens recognised him as the former Cheers employee who accused the police of “thug-like” behaviour after an incident in January this year.

Wang, who was working at the Cheers’ Lau Pa Sat outlet then, had refused to cooperate with officers who asked him for his identification documents.

He had called the police after a customer allegedly used vulgarities on him.

Cheers later released a statement saying that Wang was dismissed after they had investigated the incident.