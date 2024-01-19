Son writes song for mum, dies in accident before she can listen to it

Mr Syahied Ahmad was killed in a traffic accident four days after he completed writing the song for his mother.

A devoted family man, Syahied Ahmad, had written and recorded a song as a tribute to his mother.

Sadly, Madam Asmah Adam, 51, never got to listen to her son sing his heartfelt composition in person.

On Jan 16, just four days after he completed writing the song, Mr Syahied was killed in a traffic accident.

The 29-year-old SMRT train captain was riding his motorcycle to work along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas when he was involved in an accident involving a trailer, two cars, and two motorcycles at about 6am. He was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but did not survive. A 29-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Mr Syahied’s sister, Ms Syakienah Ahmad, 27, told The Straits Times that he had recorded the song, titled Lady In Red, the night before the accident. The song, a symbol of his enduring love and affection, remains unreleased.

His family plans to have the song put up on music streaming platform Spotify, but Ms Syakienah said they have left it to Mr Syahied’s friend, Kenny Kamil, 21, who was with him while he was recording the song, to decide when to do so.

Mr Syahied, the eldest of three children, was remembered by his sister Ms Syakienah as a pillar of emotional support for their mother.

“He was always a safe space for my mum to confide in. That’s why he composed this song, to express his love and gratitude,” she said.

His interest in music was sparked at a young age by his father Mr Ahmad Samsudin, 58, who taught him basic guitar chords. Mr Syahied’s curiosity and passion for music led him to teach himself to play several various musical instruments, including the keyboard, which he played by ear. His musical journey included performances with his father and cousins.

On his TikTok account, Mr Syahied often posted snippets of him singing, or playing portions of pop songs on various instruments.

His best friend Akmal Aziz, 29, a call operator for an airline, reminisced about Mr Syahied’s carefree nature and zest for life.

“He loved life and lived it fully. We had plans for a road trip to Malacca, to visit my grandparents’ kampung after Hari Raya. Syahied would have loved the relaxing environment there,” Mr Akmal said.

The two had been friends since 2001.

Mr Akmal said that upon learning that Mr Syahied had been in an accident, he left for the hospital in Jurong immediately from his workplace in Paya Lebar.

“By the time I reached, he was already gone,” Mr Akmal said, adding that he had broken into tears at that point. “His distraught father kept asking me to take a look at Syahied. When I finally felt his body, it was already cold. It was too late and I did not get to say goodbye.”

He added that Mr Syahied “taught me to relax when things got tough, and to have integrity” and that he felt he had not thanked his friend enough when he was alive.

Ms Syakienah said she felt the same way.

“In our family, we practised tough love. But that is something I regret. Amongst the many things I wish I told my brother, I wish I told him that I loved him,” she said.

“We never said, ‘I love you’ enough. It’s the simple things you take for granted, thinking there will always be another chance. But sometimes, there isn’t.”