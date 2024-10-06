Oct 6 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Aeroinvincible will be a much better chance back at Sha Tin on Oct 6 after racing wide over 1,200m at Happy Valley last start.

Race 1 (1,800m)

1 Joyful Prosperity has been a costly horse to follow but can bounce back from barrier 2. Hugh Bowman remaining in the saddle is a positive sign.

10 Joyful Champion is another who maps well for a winning chance. He will benefit from the rise in distance second-up.

2 Fury And Gold wears blinkers for the first time, and has improved in his trials. His first-up effort was also an improvement.

4 Fruity Warrior showed he was ready with a solid second-place finish first-up. In the mix.

Race 2 (1,400m)

2 Young Horizon returns to Class 5, where his two wins have come from. He has trialled well between runs and looks ready to bounce back to winning ways, especially with Zac Purton back in the saddle.

4 Super Elite is on a quick back-up and will be ridden quieter.

9 Gallant Goody has drawn favourably, and his first-up run was a pass mark, so he can improve.

1 Yoda’s Choice has been disappointing, but drops into Class 5. From barrier 1, he can get it right.

Race 3 (1,650m)

6 Excel Wongchoy will be a fitter horse second-up. Held his fourth-placed position throughout first-up, beaten just 1½ lengths.

1 Floof has improved from his stable change. Scored an eye-catching last-start win. Can build on that.

8 Forever Folks will benefit from a hot tempo if it eventuates, and he should be in the mix again.

9 Lucky Banner makes his own luck on pace, but he is not a prolific winner.

Race 4 (1,000m)

1 Metro Warrior finds himself in a winnable contest, now third-up after two close-up fourths this preparation. In a field without a clear standout, he is well placed.

9 Victorythirtythree finished close-up in three runs last season and may have improved over the off-season, based on recent trial performances. He has drawn the right part of the straight course.

2 Ace Victory can improve on his second start back in Class 4. He showed enough in his trial leading into this race to be a contender.

5 Master Trillion is a first starter who has looked okay in his trials without being fully tested.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Majestic Express turned in his best run yet last start, storming home late into second over 1,000m. With barrier 2 and Bowman aboard, he can win.

1 Lucky Eight returns to Class 4, where he should be more competitive. His close fifth to Full Credit last time is strong form for a race like this. He won a trial heat in good style ahead of his return.

5 Fun N Fun Together worked too hard on the lead from a wide draw last start but held on well for fourth. It was a solid effort.

10 Mr Good Vibes resumed in good order first-up, producing a strong late run into third over 1,000m. The step up to 1,200m suits his chances.

Race 6 (1,400m)

2 Aeroinvincible will be a much better chance back at Sha Tin after racing wide over 1,200m at Happy Valley last start. He also had excuses in his first-up run when a beaten odds-on favourite. Gets one more chance.

5 Solid Win ran on strongly to finish second first-up, and he is trending towards a win. Slight query on where he maps from his wide draw.

7 Markwin is well prepared for debut. His trials suggest ability.

6 Flying Luck showed promise in his two starts last season. Bowman, having ridden him in all recent trials, has him looking sharp for this run.

Race 7 (1,000m)

12 Ka Ying Cheer has struggled to break through in Class 3 after seven tries, but it was not for lack of trying. He was sharp in a recent trial.

7 Fast Network vies to remain unbeaten in three starts as he steps into Class 3 for the first time. The competition is not all that strong.

3 Flying High finished well into fourth first-up, two lengths behind the talented Magic Control. The anticipated fast pace will suit him perfectly.

6 Alpha One is improving with more racing in Hong Kong. He has trialled well between runs and can take another positive step forward.

Race 8 (1,400m)

5 Sky Trust showed potential last season and, after his breakthrough win two starts ago, he followed up with a third-placed finish despite being declared a roarer. The Bowman and Caspar Fownes pairing can keep the momentum going.

2 Sugar Ball won his first local race convincingly when resuming, and staying in Class 4 should allow him to run well again now.

4 Majestic Colour raced wide without cover second-up and was entitled to fade late. He should show improvement third-up.

11 Lucky Fionn steps out for a new stable, now under Ricky Yiu, and may have improved with the change in surroundings.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Divano makes his seasonal return after showing good promise last term, winning two from four and finishing as runner-up to the up-and-coming Bottomuptogether in his latest start. Definitely one to follow.

8 King Of Dubai demands respect on debut, having caught the eye in his trials, and Mark Newnham’s stable is in strong form. He looks well-prepared and ready to make an impression.

6 Lady’s Choice is honest and has strong form lines behind the likes of Full Credit.

1 Mighty Stride reunites with Bowman first-up. Although he has some issues, his trial was solid, and Class 3 suits him well.

Race 10 (1,650m)

7 Chill Chibi continues to be well fancied but needs to position himself closer in the early stages to enhance his winning chances.

9 Ka Ying Generation resumes following his 4YO Classic Series campaign and tries Sha Tin’s all-weather surface for the first time. Purton taking the ride for the first time is a good pointer.

5 Adefill is a specialist over this course and distance. He will be far more effective back on his pet surface after being last seen on turf.

8 Berlin Tango appears to get plenty of favours in the run from his low draw.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club