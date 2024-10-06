Oct 6 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(10) BLOWIN IN THE WIND has consistent sprint form. The draw is bad but she is in good form.

(11) HOT LAVA made a promising return after a long break. Trip a bit sharp, but she can still show up.

(6) PRINCESS GOLDIE showed up nicely on debut. Keep safe.

(2) FANTASY LEAGUE was backed on debut and can improve.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(8) CHILI BOMB was a beaten favourite at his first run back from a break. Should strip a lot fitter.

(1) STAR OF THE FUTURE has shown up well in both starts, and given his record, he is likely to be near fully primed for this.

(2) BARRY DU GROND caught the eye at his first-up run and is likely to come on from that effort.

(5) MASTER DU ROUVRAY was well backed in both starts but is also back from a break. Can improve.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT is better than his last two Poly runs. Switch back to turf could help.

(4) GOT THE WORD needed his last run and can do better this trip with a run under his girth.

(9) THE GOLDEN GOAL improved in blinkers first time. From a wide draw, he could struggle.

(10) CAPTAINSHIP is drawn one outside of The Golden Goal but did find some market support in a modest debut. Can improve.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) JP’S PALACE has shown up well in both sprints. Extra will suit.

(9) FREDDY SLATER improved on his modest debut when stepped up to a mile.

(8) ONE ARMED BANDIT improved nicely second time behind the promising Industrialstrength. Will relish extra ground.

(7) MEERKAT MOON was well beaten second last time, but the winner was quietly fancied.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) GOOD TRAVELLER carries only 54.5kg courtesy of Rachel Venniker’s allowance. Good chance.

(11) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL has a difficult gate to overcome but is consistent and could have the measure of (5) PRAY FOR RAIN.

(3) COMMON GROUNDS returns from a break and may need the run but if racing-fit, should have a say.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(12) QUASIFORSURE is drawn wide, but his class should prevail.

(3) AFRICAN SKYLINE looks well with the 4kg apprentice claim.

(2) PROUD MASTER does seem better on the Poly but has a good draw as opposed to (11) COIN SPINNER, who was a length behind him when last the two met.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) SPIRIT OF LEVANA has not been out since bumping Quid Pro Quo at the end of last season.

(2) CARE FORGOT was a winner over course and distance last time.

(4) DESTINY OF FIRE won on debut even if the trip was short.

(6) SHE’S A MACHINE is up in class, but she can quicken.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) SELUKWE won well over Field Marshal last start. The drop back to a mile and the best of the draw are positives.

(7) KITCHAKAL flopped as the favourite last run. Can bounce back.

(2) WICCAN WARRIOR was far from disgraced behind the useful Gladatorian last time. His last win was over course and distance.

(11) SPELLING BEE was run out of it late last start, giving the winner 5kg. Wide draw is a concern.

Race 9 (1,600m)

Both (2) WARRIOR ROYALE and (3) TWILIGHT BAY improved at their second starts and both should enjoy the extra 200m.

(5) TERMINAL VELOCITY is better drawn here and should be competitive first-up.

(8) FLYING HAFLA makes her local debut after two starts over ground. Keep safe.