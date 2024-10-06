Grand finish to last Gold Cup

The last 50m of Singapore's last race unfolding into a finish for the ages with Smart Star (Muzi Yeni) gathering momentum on the outside to outstay his 15 rivals in the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

It had been billed as a day to hand out the handkerchiefs, but the last day in Singapore horse racing history was still packed with heart-stopping finishes to the 10 races on the programme, none more climactic than $164 outsider Smart Star’s stunning win in the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

All day long, the crowd of 10,000 cheered on 137 thoroughbreds, who, on the other hand, were totally oblivious they were going around for their last spins on Oct 5.

The loudest roar went to the first nine victors of the supporting acts, races specially named after various personalities and horses who marked Singapore racing dating as far back as Farrer Park.

As Ciango, Ocean Jupiter, Te Akau Ben, Lim’s Shavano, The Wild Chief, Galaxy Bar, Lim’s Bighorn, Pacific Warrior and Pacific Padrino filed through the winner’s box, the adrenaline kept pumping up towards that finale the whole local racing fraternity – and even the international racing world – had been anticipating with a mixture of trepidation and melancholy.

Through it all, signs were pointing towards the all-conquering Lim’s Stable-Daniel Meagher duo snagging the most coveted prize of the afternoon, let alone in its 182 years of existence.

After they won four races with Lim’s Shavano, Lim’s Bighorn, Pacific Warrior and Pacific Padrino, the icing on the cake could get ready in the kitchens. They had the first and second favourite, Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro.

But two people had obviously not received the memo, trainer David Kok and owner Lim Chong Sam, who was chasing his own dream of a double.

All week, Kok had been praying for rain in vain, but his lightweight chance Smart Star still came raining on the Lim’s-Meagher parade with a stunning turn of foot.

While Lim’s Kosciuszko’s (Marc Lerner) lethal change of gears went missing – presumably a little softened up by tearaway leader Pacific Vampire (Bruno Queiroz) and the 58kg anchoring him down – his younger stablemate and rising star Lim’s Saltoro (Wong Chin Chuen) stepped up to the plate for the blue and yellow stars silks.

The Group 1 Raffles Cup winner fought bravely, but Smart Star turned into the giant-killer not many had seen coming. Outstaying his better-fancied rival, he got his neck in front at the business end.

While Kok was bagging his first Singapore Gold Cup at his 16th year as a trainer, Mr Lim was looping up the loop with a second Gold Cup gong after champion galloper Smart Bet’s win in 2002.

Not many believed in his ward’s chances, but Kok always had a silent hope, hence his insistence on hiring a top gun.

“I’ve always thought this horse could finish in the first three. He was unlucky in his runs,” said Kok.

“We entered him in the QEII Cup (Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m on Sept 7) and he suffered interference.

“He’s been working very well. He was coming along strong, our confidence levels were pushed up.

“We know the horse has ability but we just needed to find the right jockey for that last Gold Cup.

“Here, I’d like to thank my good friend Mike Lee, who recommended Muzi Yeni, a strong lightweight jockey from South Africa.

“He rode him perfectly. We also wanted the rain to come but the horse still ended up winning.

“It was my dream to win a Singapore Gold Cup one day and I got it.”

Eugene Lim, Lim’s son, said the pressure was much less at the second Gold Cup triumph.

“When Smart Bet won with 59kg, we felt the pressure. I was in Australia and watched the race on my phone,” said Lim, who runs an import-export and property development business.

“But this time, I’m here physically, we had no expectations. We thought maybe first four, but the win is the cherry on the top.

“I’m very happy but, at the same time, sad as it’s the last day.”

Yeni, for one, had not been feeling all that buoyant after his previous five rides finished among the also-rans, albeit most in three-figure odds territory.

The 37-year-old winner of more than 2,000 races is used to finishing closer to the other end of the race back home, but bided his time – with explosive results in the one that mattered the most.

“The horse was a little fresh. He was standing a bit awkwardly in the gates, but he still had a clean break,” said Yeni.

“He was a little exposed when three deep but I was able to hold him in a good position. The pace suited him to the ground.

“It was nothing I couldn’t handle. Mr Kok and the owners freighted me over and trusted me, I just had to do my job the best I could.

“He responded well when I bounced him up in the straight. He wandered in the last 150m, but he was always in control.”

Like everybody else, the finality of the closure did not escape him, but he was also glad he got to showcase his skills.

The Durban-born rider was unsuccessful in 12 rides at a two-day jockeys’ series in 2018. The losing run at Kranji was heading to an unenviable 18 until Smart Star got up.

“I’m proud to have won the last Gold Cup at the last day of racing in Singapore,” he said.

“It was also nice I was able to showcase my riding skills.”

