Mustafa Jewellery customer becomes a millionaire

About three months ago, Mr Balasubramanian Chithambaram bought jewellery for his wife and submitted his name to Mustafa Jewellery's lucky draw.

The jewellery store in Little India gives away US$5,000 ($6,734) to a lucky customer each month.

But the $6,000 Mr Balasubramanian spent on his wife brought him a much bigger return.

On Nov 24, the project engineer, who has been working in Singapore for 21 years, was picked as the winner of the US$1 million grand prize.

All customers who spent a minimum of $250 were eligible for the grand draw.

Mr Balasubramanian was in a state of disbelief when the host of the lucky draw event video called him from Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn.

Tearing and wiping his sweat, Mr Balasubramanian shared: "Today is also my father's fourth death anniversary. It a blessing."

When asked about his plans for his winning, Mr Balasubramanian said he would first tell his mother that he won and spend some of the money on giving back to the community as a token of appreciation for the years he worked in Singapore.