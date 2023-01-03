S'pore excels with nearly half of perfect IB scorers worldwide

ACS (Independent) class of 2021 students at a briefing prior to receiving their IB results, on Jan 4, 2022.

Students who sat the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma exams in Singapore in November 2022 have once again done well. Their average score was 39.48 out of 45, higher than the global average of 30.91.

Nearly half of the perfect scorers worldwide – 55 out of 120 – came from Singapore.

A total of 21 schools in Singapore conducted the IB diploma examinations in November 2022.

These included Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Independent, St Joseph’s Institution (SJI), Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah and Singapore Sports School. Students in the international school arms of ACS, SJI and Hwa Chong also collected their results.

The Switzerland-based IB organisation that conducts the exams said that 2,276 diploma programme (DP) and career-related programme students in Singapore received their results on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr Olli-Pekka Heinonen, director-general of the IB, said: “It is imperative to remember that in simply getting to this point, IB students have had to show incredible resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The global crisis threw up many challenges for them to overcome, and I am proud of every single IB student completing their courses today. For everyone in the IB family, today is a day for both celebration and reflection.

“Recognising that students globally continue to face disruption to their lives and their teaching and learning as a result of the global pandemic, the IB made adaptations to help address the challenges, including adjustments to learning, teaching and assessment, for the November 2022 examination session.”

While the vast majority of students were able to sit the examinations, the IB said it allowed for grades to be awarded without written examinations as a contingency measure for circumstances that prevented exams from being administered.

“The impact of the pandemic on students was taken into account throughout the grade awarding process for the November 2022 examination session, and appropriate grade boundaries were set to account for the disruption to education. A review of results was undertaken to ensure the IB mitigated the disruption students face,” the organisation said in its statement.