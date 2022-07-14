S'pore expects 4 to 6 million visitors in 2022

In the first half of 2022, there were 1.5 million visitor arrivals.

As global travel picks up, about four to six million visitors will be expected in Singapore this year, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday (July 14).

In the first half of 2022, there were 1.5 million visitor arrivals - nearly 12 times more compared to the same period last year.

The top five visitor markets were Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines, accounting for over half the total visitor arrivals from January to June.

Visitors from Indonesia, India and Malaysia in particular, registered the highest year-on-year growth in numbers.

The average length of stay for visitors also more than doubled in the first half of the year, with visitors staying for about 7.1 days, compared to 3.4 days in 2019.

Tourism receipts reached an estimated $1.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, more than double over the same period last year.

However, STB said tourism flows will face some challenges for the rest of the year because of the volatile global political and economic environment, and the evolving health situation.

STB said: "We remain cautiously optimistic and anticipate a strong performance from key source markets this year, given a strong pipeline of events such as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 and the Bloomberg New Economy Forum."

STB chief executive Mr Keith Tan said the encouraging growth in visitor arrivals and tourism receipts signal strong pent up demand, and underscore Singapore's continued appeal as a vibrant and attractive destination for leisure and business travellers.

He said: "While the pandemic is certainly not over yet, we are confident that Singapore's very rich calendar of events, as well as new and refreshed tourism offerings, will continue to attract visitors for the rest of 2022 and beyond."