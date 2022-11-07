S'pore Ferraris caught on camera speeding along Malaysia road – one of them crashes into a ditch

A fleet of Singapore-registered Ferrari drivers were caught on camera speeding along a road in Malaysia – resulting in one of the cars crashing into a ditch.

On Sunday (Nov 6), TikTok user @sitirohayahahmad_85 posted a video that showed a red Ferrari speeding along a two-way road, and overtaking her car dangerously.

Later on, the TikTok user drives past a yellow Ferrari that has apparently crashed into a ditch at the side of the road.

In the caption, she states that the yellow Ferrari had overtaken the red one, though it isn't mentioned exactly how the yellow car crashed.

According to Sin Chew Daily, @sitirohayahahmad_85 spotted the Ferraris with Singapore-registered licence plates speeding along a road in Kelantan.

@sitirohayahahmad_85 yg kuning memotong yg merah himpit kereta aku...nasib baik aku selamat...ko yg terbabas...dr kelantan tadi lagi puak2ni ♬ Kehilangan (feat. Hendri Lamiri) - Firman

Another TikTok user @melhaiqal posted a video of the Ferraris from a different angle – as they sped along the road in the opposite direction.

In the latter part of the video, they drive past the same yellow Ferrari that crashed into the ditch. This time, several motorists had stopped their cars and were assisting the driver.

@melhaiqal said they were on their way back to Penang from Kuala Lumpur when they came across the accident.

They believed that the yellow Ferrari was trying to avoid the potholes in the road and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.

Several netizens criticised the drivers, telling them to stop and “go back to Singapore”.

Others noted that it was rude to overtake while on a single lane two-way road.