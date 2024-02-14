S'pore man fined $1,545 for road rage in Johor

Soh Kian Hui (centre) used a cane to damage the rear windscreen of a Toyota Fortuner after a heated argument with another driver.

MUAR – A Singaporean involved in a road rage incident on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia has been fined RM5,500 (S$1,545) by a Magistrate’s Court.

Soh Kian Hui, 45, pleaded guilty to causing more than RM2,500 worth of damage to a car during the altercation.

Soh, a taxi driver, made the plea after the charges were read to him in English in front of Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid on Feb 14.

According to the charge sheet, Soh damaged the rear windscreen of a Toyota Fortuner using a cane after a heated argument with the 31-year-old owner of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at 1.58pm on Feb 10 at Km139.6 of the North-South Expressway in Pagoh, Muar. The damage caused amounted to RM2,502.35.

Soh’s offence falls under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief, which could lead to a jail term of one to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ariff Marzuki handled the case’s prosecution, while Ms Norain Sakina Zikri represented Soh.

During the proceedings, Ms Norain mentioned Soh was currently caring for his 71-year-old mother, who is recovering from cancer and has Systemic Lupus Erythematosus disease.

“Soh also earns approximately RM10,626 monthly and has no prior criminal record in the country. He has also cooperated fully with the police,” she said.

Mr Mohamad Ariff requested a heavier fine as a deterrent not only for Soh but also for other road users, citing the dangerous location of the incident where Soh stopped his vehicle.

The court imposed the fine, which, if not paid, could lead to 12 months’ jail time. Soh paid the fine.

On Feb 12, it was reported that Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said a foreign man in his 40s was arrested following the road rage incident on the NSE.

The arrest, made by the Criminal Investigation Department at 3.30am on Feb 12 in Genting Highlands, Pahang, was in response to a report lodged at 2.36pm on Feb 10.

A 54-second video of the altercation had gone viral on social media.

“Early investigation found that the incident was caused by the victim blocking the suspect’s vehicle (on) the emergency lane along the highway.

“This caused the suspect, who we believe to be a foreigner, to be dissatisfied, so he got out and broke the rear window of the victim’s car,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK