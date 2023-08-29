 S'pore man survives after falling 5 storeys from Thai hotel, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

S'pore man survives after falling 5 storeys from Thai hotel

S'pore man survives after falling 5 storeys from Thai hotel
Thai police launched an investigation examining the circumstances surrounding the accident when they arrived at the scene of the fall.PHOTO: THAIRATH
Aug 29, 2023 05:15 pm

A Singaporean man survived after falling five storeys off a hotel in Thailand.

The 37-year-old, identified only as Mr Brian, had checked into the Krabi Seabass Hotel in the southern province of Krabi on Saturday (Aug 26) with a friend just an hour before the incident, said a hotel staff member.

The two reportedly booked accommodation with the hotel for one night and were due to catch a return flight to Singapore the following morning, reported Thailand's news site Thaiger.

Despite falling from height, Mr Brian survived with only minor injuries like bruises and a few scratches.

He reportedly landed on a clear plastic roof before landing on the ground.

Krabi Pitak Pracha rescuers were called to the hotel to help him.

Throngs of onlookers strained to get a glimpse of the viral sensation known as the Thai Hot Guys over the weekend in Bugis.
Singapore

Hordes flock to see Thai hunks at Bugis BBQ joint

Related Stories

Thai star Bright in Singapore for short getaway

Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile: Police

Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years of self-exile, hours before Parliament decision on premiership

He was conscious throughout the ordeal and was transported to Krabi Hospital for a medical check-up.

The police are investigating the exact cause and circumstances of Mr Brian's fall.

While questioning people at the scene, 43-year-old Ho Si Ping, the friend who had accompanied Mr Brian, revealed to the police that he had been struggling with mental health issues and had recently sought medical attention at Krabi Hospital for this reason.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandfallHOTELS