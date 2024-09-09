S'pore pledges $130,000 to Bangladesh flood relief efforts

More than 5.8 million people have been affected by heavy rainfall in Bangladesh since late August.

The Singapore Government has pledged US$100,000 (S$130,000) in seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) public fund-raising efforts following severe floods in Bangladesh’s eastern districts.

“The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sept 8.

On Sept 5, the SRC pledged US$50,000 to support emergency operations in Bangladesh, providing essential aid and relief to affected communities through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).

It said it is in contact with the BDRCS as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to monitor the situation, and is ready to provide further assistance.

SRC also launched a public fund-raising appeal to support the recovery efforts in Bangladesh. It will run until Oct 31.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and displacement caused by the severe floods,” said Mr Benjamin William, SRC’s secretary-general and chief executive.

“We hope that the people of Singapore will stand in solidarity to support the affected communities,” he added.

More details of SRC’s fund-raising appeal are available on its website.

More than 5.8 million people have been affected by heavy rainfall in 492 municipalities in Bangladesh since late August. At least 502,501 people have been sheltered in 3,403 evacuation centres, SRC said.

The death toll from the floods rose to 71 on Sept 3, Reuters reported. There is also increasing concern about outbreaks of waterborne disease as the flood waters recede.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has also launched an urgent appeal for US$35 million to provide essential supplies for those affected.