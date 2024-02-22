S'pore woman on birthday trip to Batam killed in go-kart accident

On Feb 20, Ms Arini Mohamed Adinan turned 33.

To mark the occasion, a few of her friends took her on a trip to Batam.

"I saw her leave the flat at about 1pm, when I got home from work," her older brother Mohamed Redzwan told Malay daily Berita Harian.

On Feb 21, Ms Arini and her friends went to Golden City Go-Kart in Bengkong, Batam.

According to an eye witness' account, Ms Arini's go-kart was going at high speed and slammed into the tyre barrier by the track. The impact caused her helmet to fly off.

An on-site worker rushed to Ms Arini's go-kart and saw that strands of her hair were caught in one of the rear wheels.

Police Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Arsyad, head of public relations of the regional police in the Riau Islands, said: “The victim has long hair to her waist. Some of her hair was pulled from her scalp.”

He added that Ms Arini did not secure her hair as required by the go-kart operator.

Ms Arini was unconscious when taken to hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was repatriated back to Singapore on Feb 22.

The Indonesian police are investigating the incident, which took place at around 3.30pm (4.30pm Singapore time).