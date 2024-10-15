ITE student dies on M'sia expressway after losing control of bike

Mr Razif Harun, 21, is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into roadside metal barricades.

A holiday in Malaysia ended in tragedy for a Singaporean man who died in a motorcycle accident in Negeri Sembilan on the North-South Expressway in the early hours of Oct 15, said local police.

Institute of Technical Education student Muhammad Razif Harun, 21, was travelling south towards Singapore at around 4am when he is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into roadside metal barricades.

Mr Razif, who had been on holiday in Kuala Lumpur, suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene, said Rembau acting police department chief Nur Zuliati Razali.

His body was taken to hospital for an autopsy.

The accident took place in Senawang, near the 223.8km mark of the expressway, more than 250km away from Johor Bahru.

Preliminary investigations found that weather conditions in the area were good, but that section of the expressway with three lanes in one direction was unlit and dark, Assistant Superintendent Nur Zuliati told The Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing.