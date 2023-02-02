S'porean tourist in Bangkok gets bus door shut in her face; Thais say it's a 'normal' thing there

A Singaporean tourist in Thailand recently shared her unnerving experience in Bangkok, when a bus driver slammed the doors in her face just as she was about to board the bus.

In a video uploaded on TikTok on Jan 27, the traveller is seen walking to the door of the bus before she is approached by a female bus conductor.

The conductor speaks to her in Thai, to which she answers "I don't understand". The bus then shuts its door right in her face and drives off, leaving the traveller rather perplexed.

In the caption of another TikTok post of the incident, the woman, who goes by the username @njwah, said: "I love Bangkok but your bus public services scare me.”

Indicating that it was her first time taking the bus in Thailand, she was also curious as to what exactly happened.

"Can somebody please tell me what she said and why the bus driver just drove off?" she wrote in the subtext accompanying the video.

Some Thai netizens took to the comment section to explain what happened, pointing out that the bus she was trying to board was an "extra bus" for a shorter route.

They explained that the conductor was telling her the bus was going to stop at Pratunam – a famous shopping district – and that the drivers had to rush to their destination.

"Driver thinks [you're] wasting his time by not getting onto the bus. Happens always to everyone," offered one netizen.

In a montage video posted four days later, the same tourist attempted to board the same bus again – this time around, she learnt her lesson and got on the bus by being quicker.

"Thanks to all Thai friends for your advice and comments on my previous videos," she wrote in the caption. "Yes… I succeeded!”