Singapore

S'poreans can now get e-mail, push notifications when employers credit CPF contributions to them
The CPF Contribution Alert service was launched after a pilot phase involving more than 16,000 members.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Clara Chong
Sep 01, 2022 05:16 pm

More than two million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members can now receive e-mail and push notification alerts when their monthly CPF contributions have been credited by their employers.

CPF members can easily verify the declared wages and CPF contributions paid by their employers, and whether they had done so accurately and promptly, CPF said in a statement on Thursday.

The CPF Contribution Alert service was launched on Thursday after a pilot phase involving more than 16,000 members. The service received positive feedback, getting an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 points.

Members said the alerts encouraged them to check their CPF contributions more actively and not take for granted that the contributions tallied with the amount indicated in their payslips, CPF said in its statement.

Members also liked the convenience of the service as they do not need to log in to their CPF accounts to check the contributions.

Ms Jane Soh, who works in the public sector, said: "This service will provide a convenient and easy way for us to check our CPF contributions as it isn't something I would check often."

The CPF Board's Collection Services Department director, Mr Liu Lung Kwan, said: "With the CPF Contribution Alert service, if employees discover any discrepancies in their CPF contributions, they can inform their employers promptly.

"Employers are expected to rectify the errors without delay. Employees who are unable to get a satisfactory response from employers can lodge a report with CPF Board.

"Such early reporting prevents arrears from snowballing and improves the chances of recovery."

Members who would like to receive the CPF Contribution Alert can register their e-mail address with the CPF Board through the CPF website. Alternatively, they can download the CPF Mobile app to their smart devices and enable personalised notifications.

