SportSG trials balloting system for facilities

The “ActiveSG Beta” has introduced a balloting system for high-demand, peak-hour slots for seven sports

In a bid to create a level playing field for users looking to book public sports facilities, Sport Singapore (SportSG) is currently piloting a beta version of its updated booking system.

The “ActiveSG Beta” has introduced a balloting system for high-demand, peak-hour slots for eight sports – badminton, basketball, football, hockey, pickleball, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Open to all ActiveSG members with Singpass, the slots are being offered in various facilities in Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Jurong and Pasir Ris, as well as primary and secondary school halls.

If implemented in the future, it will replace the existing system where users have to secure slots on a first come, first served basis when the booking window opens.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a SportSG spokesperson said on March 4 that the pilot is part of its continued efforts to enhance its system. It will run from March 1 to May 31.

“The balloting feature is aimed at helping to reduce the stress of booking ActiveSG sports facilities during peak hours, while mitigating the impact of errant behaviour,” added the spokesperson. “This beta version will allow SportSG to gather feedback from users and improve on the new system, before it is introduced sometime next year.”

This is the latest initiative from the national agency to strengthen its booking system and deter resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings.

Recreational badminton player Levainthiran Sunthiramogan, 30, who works in the marine industry, welcomed the move. While he has not tried the beta version, he said: “I hope that the ballot system will mean more chances for recreational players to book courts.

“Not everyone is able to wait by the screen for slots to open up and from personal experience, it is still very difficult to get a slot. I believe many players go after similar slots, especially the ones in the evening.”