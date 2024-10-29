StarHub mobile network outage: over 2,000 reports on Downdetector

About 80 per cent of the reports were about issues with users' mobile internet.

StarHub customers experienced disruptions to their mobile network on the morning of Oct 29, leaving them unable to access the internet.

Outage monitoring site Downdetector registered more than 990 reports at 7.46am.

Over 80 per cent of the reports were about mobile internet while the remainder were over mobile phone network issues or the lack of signal.

Downdetector also listed outage reports on a separate ‘StarHub Singapore’ page, which peaked with 1,921 reports of disruptions at 7.19am.

On both pages, data showed that users began having issues around 2am on Oct 29.

Some customers left messages expressing their frustrations on StarHub’s Facebook page, leaving complaints on the company’s latest post, which was put up before the reported disruption.

The Straits Times has contacted StarHub for more information.

The last StarHub outage was on the evening of Aug 20 where users in many areas across Singapore were unable to access their broadband and TV services for a few hours.