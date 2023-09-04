StarHub customers hit by issues with EPL broadcast, 2nd time since opening weekend

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah celebrating after scoring his team's third goal against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sept 3.

Three weeks after the English Premier League’s (EPL) opening weekend was marred by disruption issues, some Starhub customers were again unable to catch the broadcast on Sunday, prompting them to voice their complaints on social media.

Over 200 comments were posted on the local telco’s Facebook page, with users reporting that they could not log in to their StarHub TV app, or that it was temporarily unavailable due to a system upgrade. This affected the broadcast of the Liverpool-Aston Villa match, as well as Formula One’s Italian Grand Prix – both events started at 9pm on Sunday.

In a comment on Starhub’s Facebook page, Christopher Quanli sai: “Cannot login. Yet another day that Starhub cannot meet expectations!”

Another user Patrick Ang said: “Really ridiculous service. Second time in two months.”

In response, StarHub said in a media statement: “We are aware that a few customers may have encountered difficulties logging in to our TV+ service. We have provided them with support and they have been able to enjoy the Premier League live games.”

A number of StarHub subscribers were also affected by disruption issues in the league’s opening weekend on Aug 13, with reports of a “Gateway 504” error message when they tried to log in to their accounts.

Some were unable to watch part of the Arsenal-Nottingham Forest match on their devices and set-top boxes, while others missed the entire game which kicked off at 8pm after a half-hour delay at the Emirates.

There were also issues last season, when the start of campaign had customers complaining about broadcast lags, low quality pictures and audio, and log-in issues, while the final day was plagued by a “satellite transmission issue“ that caused some fans to miss 25 minutes of action while the wrong matches were also shown on TV.

In February 2022, StarHub announced that it would be the official EPL broadcaster here for the next six years.