Stray cat gets attached to Yishun home after family invites it over for a meal

Having once led a stray cat up to their flat for a meal, a family in Yishun soon realised that the feline is now content to call the place home.

TikTok user @patikorn1 has documented a series of videos of the cat and his family – starting with how his father ushered it up the lift before feeding it with kibble and water at home.

In the first video, the cat leaves after getting its tummy full, even obediently following the user’s father down a flight of stairs – because, you know, cats can’t operate the lift.

A subsequent video shows the cat stretched out at the front door when the user returns home one day.

“I come home, and I have to deal with this little cat,” the user quips.

His parents, of course, continue to feed and “pamper” the cat, with no reservations.

By the third video, it’s become clear that the cat, camping outside the gate, has adopted the family and their home – and not the other way around – as its resting place.

At one point, the user, curious about the cat’s gender, tries to spread its legs for an “inspection.” To which the cat meows in protest.

You need to earn a bit more trust for that, young man. Give it time.