 Students with developmental needs need not wear masks for language lessons: Chan Chun Sing, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Students with developmental needs need not wear masks for language lessons: Chan Chun Sing

Students with developmental needs need not wear masks for language lessons: Chan Chun Sing
MOE will adjust its posture and safe management measures to better support the learning needs of students.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Ng Wei Kai
Mar 24, 2022 01:01 pm

Students who need more support for learning will be allowed to remove their masks for language lessons as Singapore moves to ease Covid-19 measures, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

These students will include children with hearing loss, speech articulation issues, or learning difficulties such as dyslexia, said a multi-ministry task force (MTF) in a statement on Thursday (March 24).

Masks will still be required, for instance, inside classrooms and libraries but not in open-air areas from March 29.

Mr Chan, who spoke at the MTF media briefing, also said the Singapore Youth Festival will also resume this year.

He added that schools will be encouraged to reestablish and expand overseas connections.

Mr Chan said while blended learning in schools has helped to mitigate the impact on academic learning for students through the pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is concerned about other aspects of student development.

Those engaging in low-intensity physical activity will no longer need to be masked.
Sports

No masks needed when exercising casually outdoors

Related Stories

Children aged 12 months to 2 years will be able to recover at home if they test positive for Covid-19

Alcohol sale, consumption at F&B outlets after 10.30pm to be allowed from March 29

Covid-19 rules for migrant workers further eased, those vaccinated can visit recreation centres without exit pass

He said: "We are also concerned with three aspects of our students' development, their social emotional well-being, language learning and the opportunities to interact with their peers, including those from overseas.

"Going forward, the risk of Covid-19 must be balanced against the risks to the long-term development of our children."

He added that MOE will adjust its posture and safe management measures to better support the learning needs of students.

Mr Chan said educators have given feedback that masks have posed challenges for teaching students with higher developmental needs, and that mask wearing limits the ability to use important visual and auditory cues.

He said: "The early years are critical for language acquisition. It is important that the learning needs of our students for speech and languages not be compromised. There may be ramifications for the longer term."

MOE and the Early Childhood Development Agency will share more details later, the MTF said.

Read next: What you need to know about Singapore's latest Covid-19 rules

More On This Topic
Group sizes to double to 10, masks optional when outdoors, 75% can return to office from March 29
As Omicron wave eases, hospitals to focus more on 'business-as-usual' patients: Ong Ye Kung

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19EducationcoronavirusEDUCATION AND SCHOOLS