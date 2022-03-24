Students with developmental needs need not wear masks for language lessons: Chan Chun Sing

MOE will adjust its posture and safe management measures to better support the learning needs of students.

Students who need more support for learning will be allowed to remove their masks for language lessons as Singapore moves to ease Covid-19 measures, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

These students will include children with hearing loss, speech articulation issues, or learning difficulties such as dyslexia, said a multi-ministry task force (MTF) in a statement on Thursday (March 24).

Masks will still be required, for instance, inside classrooms and libraries but not in open-air areas from March 29.

Mr Chan, who spoke at the MTF media briefing, also said the Singapore Youth Festival will also resume this year.

He added that schools will be encouraged to reestablish and expand overseas connections.

Mr Chan said while blended learning in schools has helped to mitigate the impact on academic learning for students through the pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is concerned about other aspects of student development.

He said: "We are also concerned with three aspects of our students' development, their social emotional well-being, language learning and the opportunities to interact with their peers, including those from overseas.

"Going forward, the risk of Covid-19 must be balanced against the risks to the long-term development of our children."

He added that MOE will adjust its posture and safe management measures to better support the learning needs of students.

Mr Chan said educators have given feedback that masks have posed challenges for teaching students with higher developmental needs, and that mask wearing limits the ability to use important visual and auditory cues.

He said: "The early years are critical for language acquisition. It is important that the learning needs of our students for speech and languages not be compromised. There may be ramifications for the longer term."

MOE and the Early Childhood Development Agency will share more details later, the MTF said.

