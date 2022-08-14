Sunbathing in swimsuit in HDB garden - okay or not?

Who needs the beach?

A woman in a swimsuit was seen sunbathing in the middle of an HDB estate in Punggol on National Day.

A housewife told Shin Min Daily News that she spotted the sunbather on the sixth-floor sky garden between Block 160 and Block 166 Punggol Central from the window of her home at 9am.

"I usually look at the garden downstairs to see what everyone is doing. On Tuesday, it was the first time I saw something like this," said the housewife.

According to her, the sunbather was reading a book or doing yoga.

A photo shows the sunbather sitting on a purple mat. She appears to be applying lotion on her arm.

The housewife expressed concern that wearing a swimsuit was not appropriate and might make other residents uncomfortable.

"There are often children and elderly people who go for a walk in the garden as well as older folks who grow plants there. If you are caught in this kind of outfit, I am afraid it is not very good," she told the Chinese evening daily.

Most commenters did not agree with the housewife.

One netizen said: "I do not see anything wrong or inappropriate. She is not dressed in a revealing swimsuit and there is no law saying that one can't sunbathe in the sky garden."

PHOTO: STOMP

What do you think?