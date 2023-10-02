Suspected drink driver arrested after accident in Ang Mo Kio

The accident involved two cars along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Oct 1.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving following an accident involving two cars along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Sunday morning.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 6.20am.

A 51-year-old male driver and a 35-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital conscious. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The arrested driver was also taken to the hospital.

A video uploaded on the Instagram page Sgfollowsall shows police officers and vehicles at the scene of the accident.

A stationary white car is seen near the divider on one side of the road, between a police car and a tow truck.

On the other side of the road, a silver car with a severely dented side appears to have crashed into an electronic advertising board near a bus stop.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.