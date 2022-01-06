Sweet treats for sweet neighbours

Nenek Cina gives Chef Bob tang yuan for the winter solstice. Now what should he give her for Chinese New Year?

Want a truly heartwarming story to lift your spirits in these trying and uncertain times?

Just watch Chef Bob and Nenek Cina.

One is a well-known Malay chef, whose real name is Shahrizal Salleh, and the other, his neighbour of many years, whom he calls his Chinese granny.

Chef Bob noticed some prayers outside the neighbour's flat, and asked what it was all about. So she and Atok Cina (Chinese grandpa) explained.

It was the winter solstice and the couple were offering prayers to their ancestors, as is the Chinese tradition.

It is seen as the first day of winter, and as for most such occasions, there is food to go with it.

Nenek Cina,comes over with a pot of tang yuan, glutinous rice balls in a light syrup. The balls are fished out and rolled in a mix of crushed peanuts and sugar.

Chef Bob pops one into his mouth, relishing it like a true foodie, and says “Shiok!”

Then he asks viewers for advice on what to give the couple for Chinese New Year next month.

How can you resist such sweet neighbours?

So c’mon folks, watch the video below and help Chef Bob decide. More than 1,000 have already left comments.