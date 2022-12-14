Tada driver sends WhatsApp to passenger saying 'keep in touch' after ride, woman lodges complaint

After sending a passenger from one place to another via ride-hailing app Tada, one driver perhaps took friendly and chatty a little too far when he texted her on WhatsApp later that evening.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Dec 10, the woman said the driver picked her up from her house that morning.

The ride went smoothly, without incident, she said. "Everything was fine, just the classic chitter chatter, (though) maybe a bit too many personal questions," she added.

Later that night, however, the young woman received a message from the driver on WhatsApp. Wishing her all the best in her endeavours, he also said: "You look great".

That didn’t sit too well with her.

"That one is a bit too much, this man is in his mid-30s, maybe 40s," she said.

"This man knows my number, this man knows where I live, and he's telling me that we're going to keep in touch.”

Replying to comments on her TikTok video, the woman shared that the ride-hailing company has reached out to her and is handling the issue.

She has since made her TikTok account private.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, a Tada spokesman said on Tuesday (Dec 13) that the app’s phone number masking feature had not been activated for this ride due to a technical issue.

The feature is designed to protect user privacy in times where passengers and drivers have to contact each other through in-app messaging or voice calls during rides.

"While incidents like this are very limited, we understand the discomfort it might create for our users even if it happens in isolation," said Tada. "We are investigating this issue and have reached out to the respective driver and rider."