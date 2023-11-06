 Taiwanese YouTuber calls Singaporean date ‘petty’ for asking her to pay for $1.50 teh peng, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Taiwanese YouTuber calls Singaporean date ‘petty’ for asking her to pay for $1.50 teh peng

Taiwanese YouTuber calls Singaporean date ‘petty’ for asking her to pay for $1.50 teh peng
The YouTuber Alison Wu (left) discussing dating Singaporean men on the HeyKaki podcast Kaki Chats.SCREENGRAB: HEYKAKI/YOUTUBE
Nov 06, 2023 12:45 pm

Singaporean men have come under fire yet again.

A Taiwanese YouTuber recently shared how she went on a date with a Singaporean man at a coffeeshop, and he shocked her by asking her to return him the $1.50 that he had forked out for her teh peng.

In the HeyKaki podcast Kaki Chats, which dealt with the topic of dating Singaporean men, Alison Wu talked about her bad first date experience. She clarified that they “weren’t together”.

She said in Mandarin: “We weren’t together, we just went out to eat, and I felt he was very petty. I was shocked at how petty he was.”

During the date, she ordered a teh peng which cost $1.50, she said.

To her shock, the man told her, “Eh, don’t forget to pay me back for the $1.50.”

A YouTuber known by the username Fidias posted a video over the weekend of the four riding trains around Japan without paying for tickets.
World

Japanese rail operator probes free-riding foreign YouTubers

Related Stories

Top YouTuber MrBeast bites off more than he can chew with ‘ghost kitchen’ lawsuit

Malaysian YouTuber Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, under fire for condemning Cambodian food

YouTuber from UK enthralled by Our Tampines Hub, calls it 'world's weirdest stadium'

Although she said she felt confused, she paid him $2 and told him to keep the change. 

His reply: “Okay!”

“He took the $2, which meant he even had change to keep,” she said. “Then I never went out with him again.”

The podcast drew mixed feelings from viewers.

One person said they thought Singaporean men are “calculative” to the point where it’s the “end of the world”.

But another disagreed and chided Wu for “concluding all Singaporean men were the same” after just one experience. 

There was one person who came to the defence of Singaporean men. She posted that she has dated “alot SG guys”, but they always paid for their meals and she never had to go Dutch.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

YouTubedates