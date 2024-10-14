K-pop artiste Song Ji-eun and paraplegic YouTuber Park We tie the knot

South Korean singer-actress Song Ji-eun, formerly of K-pop girl group Secret, and paraplegic YouTuber Park We got married in Seoul on Oct 9.

According to South Korean media outlets, the wedding was officiated by popular TV host Jun Hyun-moo.

It was attended by celebrities such as Song’s former Secret bandmates Jun Hyo-seong and Jung Ha-na as well as singer-actress Kim Ji-sook, formerly of K-pop girl group Rainbow.

Song, 34, and Park, 37, went public with their relationship in December 2023 when they shared photos of themselves together on social media. The couple announced their marriage plans in March 2024.

Park disclosed on his YouTube channel, Weracle, on Oct 7 that they registered their marriage on Sept 25, ahead of their wedding ceremony on Oct 9.

According to news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, former footballer Park fell from a 3m-high building while celebrating the acceptance of a job offer in 2014. He suffered severe spinal injury and was paralysed from the neck down, but he has since regained some function in his upper body.

He started Weracle to share his journey and hoped to provide inspiration to people with disabilities. The name “Weracle” is a combination of his name “We” and the word “miracle”. The channel currently has more than 910,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Song debuted in 2009 as a member of Secret, who were known for songs such as Madonna (2010) and Starlight Moonlight (2011). The girl group were dissolved after the departure of Song and Jun Hyo-seong in 2018.