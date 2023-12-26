Tampines resident raises a stink about faeces in void deck

Screengrabs from the videos shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

A Tampines resident had a rude shock on Christmas eve.

Netizen Amirah Mokhlis, who goes by the username Fat Cat on Facebook, shared in the group Complaint Singapore videos of what looks like faeces, smeared on the floor and columns in the void deck.

Ms Amirah recorded the videos at Block 831 in Tampines Street 83 on Christmas eve.

She was quoted by 8world as saying that it was the first time she had encountered such a situation in her 15 years living in the vicinity.

"When I discovered it, my first reactions were fear and disgust," she told the news portal.

On Dec 25, the Ms Amirah told AsiaOne that the faeces was still there. She had the day before filed a report on OneService.

This is totally unnecessary.

Not only it is because the void deck is a common public area, but just across the road from Block 831 are rows of shops, a food centre and even a community centre, where there would be public toilets.