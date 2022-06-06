Tan Kiat How, Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam to be promoted in latest Cabinet changes

(From left) Minister of State Tan Kiat How and parliamentary secretaries Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam were appointed to political office after the 2020 General Election.

Three junior political office-holders who were appointed after the July 2020 General Election have been promoted in the latest round of changes announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (June 6).

Minister of State Tan Kiat How will be promoted to Senior Minister of State on June 13, and continue in the Communications and Information and National Development ministries.

Mr Tan was among four promotions in the latest changes to Cabinet and other appointments, which were headlined by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong becoming deputy prime minister.

Parliamentary secretaries Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to senior parliamentary secretaries, the PMO added.

Mr Chua will continue in his existing portfolios in the Culture, Community and Youth as well as Social and Family Development ministries.

Ms Rahayu will take up a new appointment in the Ministry of Law, and continue in the Ministry of Health. She will relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Mr Tan was previously chief executive at the Infocomm Media Development Authority before he entered politics in 2020 as part of the People's Action Party's East Coast GRC slate. He is also chairman of government feedback unit Reach.

Mr Chua worked in the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Ministry of Home Affairs for 17 years, including as director of the SGSecure Programme Office, before entering politics in 2020.

Ms Rahayu, who is trained as a lawyer and had specialised in family law, is a second-term MP who has served in Jurong GRC since 2015.

Both Mr Chua and Ms Rahayu are deputy chairmen of Reach's supervisory panel.

Other political appointments announced on Monday including Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat taking on a new portfolio at the Ministry of Finance.

He will continue at the Ministry of Transport, and return to the Government full time after leaving the labour movement.

Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon will also take on a new portfolio in the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

He will continue in the Ministry of Manpower, but relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Health.

Announced some Cabinet changes today. Lawrence Wong will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister. He will be Acting PM in... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, June 6, 2022

Mr Desmond Tan will be appointed Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. He will relinquish his appointments in the Home Affairs and the Sustainability and the Environment ministries, enabling him to spend most of his time on labour movement work. He will take over Mr Chee's place in the National Trades Union Congress.

Ms Sun Xueling will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. She will continue at the Ministry of Social and Family Development, but relinquish her appointment at the Ministry of Education.

Mr Baey Yam Keng will be appointed senior parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, and continue in the Ministry of Transport.