Tanjong Beach Club to close for revamp from Oct 21

Tanjong Beach Club on Sentosa is closing its doors on Oct 21 after 14 years for extensive refurbishment, said The Lo & Behold Group on Sept 17.

The pioneering beach club aims to reopen in the first quarter of 2025.

Details of the revamp were not shared by the homegrown lifestyle group, which is also behind projects such as the recently opened lifestyle precinct New Bahru, as well as food and beverage stalwarts like three-Michelin-star French restaurant Odette.

Tanjong Beach Club – favoured by locals, residents and tourists alike for its poolside beach days and parties at night – opened in 2010 along Tanjong Beach Walk.

Shortly after its debut, it was named in the Conde Nast Traveller’s 2014 Gold Standard list for beach bars and clubs. It has played host to events from large-scale beach parties to tie-ups with luxury brands like Burberry and Dior.

For its final hurrah before closing, the beach club will throw its last Smack My Beach Up party on Sept 28, with a nine-hour, non-stop DJ marathon. Lo & Behold said the line-up will feature “many familiar faces who have graced the club’s decks”.

While Tanjong Beach Club is one of Singapore’s first dedicated beach clubs, a slew of other beachfront attractions have popped up on Sentosa in recent years.

As part of Sentosa’s beach revitalisation efforts, 2023 saw the opening of venues such as The Palawan @ Sentosa, Shangri-La Group’s first standalone lifestyle and entertainment precinct in the world, which has two beach clubs – the family-oriented Splash Tribe and the chic, cabana-filled +Twelve.

The extravagant Tipsy Unicorn, with private cabanas, daybeds and VIP lounges, opened in end-2023 and has since hosted large-scale parties and celebrations at its 500-seater venue.

Sentosa’s beaches – Tanjong, Siloso and Palawan – are also home to many other seafront clubs including Ola Beach Club, FOC by the Beach and Rumours Beach Club.