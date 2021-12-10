Tanjong Katong Complex tenants support revamp, keen to return

Customer traffic at the mall has shrunk by 70 per cent to 80 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic hit early last year.

Mr Reza Fotohi supports the decision to upgrade Tanjong Katong Complex, where he owns a shop, given how it will most likely increase the mall's footfall.

"There is a lack of important (anchors) like restaurants and supermarkets. After upgrading, I think the shopping centre can compete with others in the area," said Mr Reza, who has run Fotohi Carpet Gallery in the mall for 20 years.

He also noted yesterday that customer traffic has shrunk by 70 per cent to 80 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic hit early last year.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Wednesday that the mall in Geylang Serai will be closed from the second half of 2023 as part of plans to increase its footfall and transform the district.

The upgrading, which will take about three years, will introduce a rooftop area for restaurants, update the design of the 37-year-old building and provide more spaces for community programmes.

DISAPPOINTED

Other shopkeepers in Tanjong Katong Complex told The Straits Times that while they welcome the revamp, they also feel disappointed about having to vacate their units, with some noting that existing tenants will not get priority for renting spaces when the mall reopens in 2026.

Some said that they are keen to return once renovation works are completed but are worried about higher rentals.

Mr Zainol Hasan, 73, who works for cultural items shop Toko Warisan Trading, understands that the mall has to keep up with the times. Nearby, newer draws such as PLQ Mall and SingPost Centre have sprung up.

"With a new appearance, it can definitely attract more customers. Right now, the mall doesn't even have a foodcourt or supermarket... We are getting fewer customers without them," Mr Zainol said.

SLA said the 106 tenants, whose leases will all expire by Dec 31 next year, will be given a six-month extension. This will allow them to tap sales during the festive Hari Raya period in April 2023 and give them more time to relocate.

It added that those who wish to consider state properties to move to can participate in open tenders, and it will assist with their transition plans.