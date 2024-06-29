Primary 5 pupils catch first NDP National Education Show

The pupils came from more than 70 schools across Singapore.

Pupils watching an aerial display during the National Day Parade National Education show on June 29.

More than 10,000 Primary 5 pupils were treated to a spectacle on the evening of June 29 as they caught the first of four National Day Parade (NDP) National Education shows at the Padang.

Coming from more than 70 schools across the island, the children cheered and waved their flags as they enjoyed a preview of this year’s parade.

Another 60,000 students will be attending the National Education shows over the next three weeks until July 20. These include the current Secondary 3 students in Ministry of Education institutions, who were unable to attend in 2020 when they were in Primary 5 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Students who will be in Secondary 3 in 2025 will be invited to watch the shows next year.

Many of those whom The Straits Times spoke to before the show said they were keen to see the fireworks, a perennial crowd favourite.

“There’s nothing like seeing it in real life,” said West Grove Primary School pupil Vellaichamy Gunasekaran Kirthikka, 11.

Greenwood Primary School pupil Aliya Humaira, 11, said she was most excited to see the dances and the songs.

The children cheered, waving their flags and noisemakers as the Singapore Armed Forces’s parachute team – popularly known as the Red Lions – made their descent to the Padang.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the team, which made its debut at the 1989 National Day Parade.

Also popular was the Total Defence Dynamic Defence Display, with 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of the national defence campaign.

Scores of pupils could be seen holding up their mobile phones during the segment, which featured appearances by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) F-16s and the Singapore Army’s Leopard 2SG main battle tank.

This year’s display includes 40 assets and more than 400 participants from the RSAF, Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy and the Digital and Intelligence Service, in addition to the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force, national water agency PUB and the Singapore Red Cross.

It is the first to feature a coordinated demonstration across both the Padang and Marina Bay.

Later in the evening, the crowd roared along to the chorus of Hold Up The Sky – one of three original songs written for the 2024 parade – which was performed by singer Amni Musfirah, who is making her NDP debut this year.

Screams greeted local artiste Benjamin Kheng as he made his appearance on the Padang to perform the 2024 NDP theme song, Not Alone.

The crowd screamed and sang along to the track, written by Kheng and producer Evan Low, which aims to validate the hardships faced by Singaporeans throughout their history as well as foster a sense of belonging.

Marsiling Primary School pupil Zhu Ai Yun told ST she enjoyed dancing along to the songs and watching the Red Lions.

“It was very exciting to see them (the Red Lions) dive down onto the Padang,” said the 11-year-old.