Tanjong Pagar crash: State Coroner finds 5 men's deaths to be traffic-related misadventure

Mr Jonathan Long was driving a white BMW M4 at around 5.40am when it crashed into a shophouse before bursting into flames.

Five men were killed when a white BMW M4 burst into flames after it crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 last year and State Coroner Adam Nakhoda has found their deaths to be a traffic-related misadventure.

Delivering his findings on Wednesday (Aug 24) after an inquiry into the men's deaths, he said the sad and tragic event involved the deaths of five men who were in the prime of their lives.

State Coroner Nakhoda added that this case serves to remind motorists not to operate vehicles when they are under the influence of alcohol.

One of the men, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, had clocked speeds of up to 182kmh while he was driving the car in the area, shortly before it ploughed into the pillar of a shophouse and burst into flames around 5.40am that day.

It was travelling at an estimated speed of between 87kmh and 99kmh at the point of impact. The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road is 50kmh.

The accident happened on the second day of Chinese New Year in 2021.

An autopsy later showed that Mr Long, who had recently bought the car, had a blood alcohol reading of 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. This exceeded the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

His four passengers were also killed in the crash.

They were: Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

(Clockwise from left) Mr Teo Qi Xiang, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, Mr Jonathan Long, Mr Eugene Yap, and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh died in the crash. PHOTOS: ST FILE, ELVIN TAN/FACEBOOK, JONATHAN LONG/FACEBOOK, YOUGENEEEE/INSTAGRAM, GARYWONGHC/INSTAGRAM

In February last year, the police said this case involved the most number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

During earlier proceedings in June involving the inquiry, a Traffic Police investigator, Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman, told the court that shortly before the tragedy, Mr Long and his friends were at a Chinese New Year gathering in Ang Mo Kio where they had consumed alcoholic drinks.

They then left for Hong Jja Jang restaurant in Tanjong Pagar Road, where they continued drinking. The eatery was run by Mr Park Se Jin, whose age was not mentioned in court.

Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus added that witnesses said Mr Long later decided to show his newly purchased BMW to his friends.

The group took turns at the wheel, each driving once around the Tanjong Pagar area.

Mr Yap, who was later found to have 119mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, was the first to take it for a ride that morning.

Mr Yap drove it from the Tanjong Pagar restaurant towards Keppel, and made a U-turn in Enggor Street.

After that, he drove the car along Tanjong Pagar Road towards Maxwell Road before stopping near the eatery.

The court heard Mr Yap had driven the car at speeds of between 77kmh and 88kmh.

Mr Park then took the wheel and drove at speeds of up to 59kmh while following the same path.

A woman identified as Ms Phoo Yi Lin then took over. She also followed the same path, clocking speeds of between 109 kmh and 130kmh.

But dashcam footage taken from a taxi in the area suggested Ms Phoo may have hit speeds of up to 181kmh, said Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus.

Mr Long was the fourth driver and four of his friends - Mr Teo, Mr Tan, Mr Yap and Mr Wong - joined him in the vehicle, which had designated seats for only the driver and three passengers.

Mr Long was speeding along Tanjong Pagar Road when the car skidded and mounted a kerb. The car's airbags did not deploy in the accident that killed all five men.

Mr Long's fiancee, former air stewardess Raybe Oh Siew Huey, then 26, tried to help the occupants but got badly burned.

She spent four months at Singapore General Hospital and needed multiple reconstructive surgical operations.

Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus had testified that Mr Long, Mr Yap and Mr Tan died from severe burns.

Mr Teo died from severe burns and a spinal injury, while Mr Wong died from severe burns and pelvic injuries.