Technical issues force diversion of Scoot flight from Korea

The technical issue was detected 86 minutes into the flight.

A Scoot flight bound for Singapore from South Korea was forced to divert to Taiwan on Aug 13 following a technical issue during the flight.

In response to queries, a Scoot spokesperson said that the technical issue was detected on flight TR813 86 minutes into the flight, and was diverted to Taipei as a precaution. The flight left Jeju at around 10am local time, according to Jeju International Airport.

The flight landed in the Taiwanese capital at 10.27am, with 173 passengers and seven crew on board, according to Scoot. No injuries were reported.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on the technical issue faced by the flight, and whether there was damage to the plane.

The affected customers were given meal vouchers and refreshments at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The aircraft was inspected upon arrival and was declared serviceable, the spokesperson said. The plane left Taipei for Singapore about 4½ hours later, at 3pm.

According to Changi Airport’s website, the flight from Jeju was originally due to arrive in Singapore at 1.55pm local time. It was re-timed and landed at 7.50pm.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft.

The Scoot spokesperson said: “Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where necessary.”