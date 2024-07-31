Teck Lee LRT station near SIT campus to open on Aug 15

Teck Lee station is the last stop on the west loop of the Punggol LRT line, which opened progressively from 2005, that has yet to open.

Rail services at Teck Lee LRT station in Punggol will start on Aug 15, almost two decades after the station was constructed.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on July 31 that the station will improve transport connectivity to the business park within Punggol Digital District and the new Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus in Punggol.

There will be covered linkways between the LRT station, business park and SIT for first- and last-mile journeys, he added.

Back in 2017, when the Samudera station on the west loop of the Punggol LRT line opened for service, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that Teck Lee station was set to open only when its surrounding area was developed.

LTA said on July 31 that it will receive 25 new two-car trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT), which is run by operator SBS Transit, progressively from the end of 2024, doubling the number of two-car trains in the SPLRT fleet.

This will increase passenger capacity to better serve residents and long-term public transport demand, added the authority.

Mr Chee noted that the new Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line is on track to open by the end of 2024, to better connect Punggol North to the city centre, cutting travel time by up to 15 minutes.

The Punggol Coast MRT station will be built as an extension of the university’s Punggol campus, which will welcome its first students in September.

SIT will move to the Punggol campus in phases, starting from the second half of 2024 and completing the move in early 2025.

An SIT spokesperson had previously said that the Teck Lee LRT station would provide students and staff with easy access to the university’s Punggol campus.

LTA added that the opening of Teck Lee LRT station and the addition of new SPLRT trains complement the new two-way bus service 84G/W that was introduced in June to enhance connectivity between the northern parts of Punggol – including Sentul Crescent, Punggol Way, New Punggol Road and Punggol Road – and Punggol bus interchange.