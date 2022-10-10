 Teen arrested for murder of his father in Yishun, will be charged on Wednesday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Teen arrested for murder of his father in Yishun, will be charged on Wednesday

David Sun
Oct 10, 2022 11:54 pm

A 19-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his father in Yishun.

The police said on Monday evening that it received a call for help at a residential unit along Yishun Avenue 4 at about 7.05pm.

A 47-year-old man was found lying motionless outside the unit by officers and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The man's son was arrested at the scene and is expected to be charged with murder on Wednesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.

crimeYishunMurder

David Sun

