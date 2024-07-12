Teen e-bike rider nabbed after fleeing accident left 2 pedestrians hurt

Two female pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were taken conscious to National University Hospital.

An 18-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt after an accident involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and two pedestrians at a road junction in Commonwealth on the evening of July 11.

The accident, which happened at 7.25pm at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West towards Commonwealth Avenue Junction, was initially classified as a hit-and-run accident by the police.

The male rider of the PAB, who was not at the scene when the police arrived, was tracked down within 20 hours after the accident.

In a video of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, a PAB can be seen crossing the junction when the traffic light is still red. Moments later, it collides with a group a pedestrians crossing the road at the junction.

Passers-by and pedestrians who were unhurt can be seen assisting the injured and shielding them from oncoming vehicles when the traffic light turns green.

Two female pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were taken conscious to National University Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force. One of the pedestrians is a wheelchair user.

Investigations are ongoing.