6 cyclists to be charged for not keeping to their lane

Six youths aged between 17 and 20 are expected to be charged on Oct 9 with cycling-related offences, including riding without wearing a helmet, riding a bike without brakes and using a mobile device while riding.

On May 10, they cycled along Scotts Road and Orchard Road allegedly in a manner that endangered their safety and that of other road users, said the police on Oct 8.

They not only allegedly failed to keep to the far left edge of the road, but were seen riding in between lanes and performing stunts.

All of them will be charged with not riding close to the left-hand edge of the road.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Five of them will also be charged with failing to ride in an orderly manner. In addition, two of the cyclists will be charged with riding a bicycle on the road without wearing a suitable protective bicycle helmet; one of them with using a bicycle not equipped with working handbrakes; and one of them with using a mobile communication device while riding.

In their statement, the police reminded cyclists to abide by the rules and guidelines for the safety of all road users. Cyclists must: