Telegram group found circulating videos of people engaging in lewd acts at HDB estates

A telegram group, which has nearly 9,000 members, has reportedly been sharing obscene photos and videos of young women, Shin Min Daily News reported on Oct 22.

These videos purportedly showed several individuals engaging in sexual activities at HDB estates across Singapore.

According to Shin Min, the administrator of the Telegram group said the videos were submitted by members. After uploading the clips, the administrator would ask members to guess which HDB estates the sexual acts took place at.

In one video, a man is having sex with a female intern in the office, with both parties unaware that they were being filmed.

Some of the clips showed young women in school uniforms. It is unclear if the women in the videos were underaged.

In some instances, the administrator also shared links to the social media profiles of women whose private videos had been leaked.

Request needed

Joining the group, it seems, only requires submitting a request to the administrator, who would then ask the new members for feedback on the type of videos they wished to watch.

A lawyer who spoke with Shin Min on the matter said the Telegram group could be breaking several laws.

The circulation of obscene materials is an offence under Section 292 of the Penal Code, and anyone who transmits any obscene materials via electronic means may be jailed for up to three months, or fined, or both.

According to Section 377BC of the Penal Code, it is illegal to distribute voyeuristic content. A person found guilty of distributing or possessing such content can be jailed for up to five years, caned, or both.

Under Section 376A(1)(a) of the Penal Code, a person convicted of sexual penetration of a minor below 16 years may be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, be fined, or both.