Tempers flare as guards try to stop car from leaving condo

The security guards trying to stop the car from leaving.

The driver and the security guards got into an argument.

A condominium resident's scramble for a key card apparently provoked the ire of a private-hire driver and the situation escalated into a heated altercation between the driver and the condo's security guards.

In a June 30 video shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a car is seen reversing away from the security checkpoint of a condominium.

According to its caption, the private-hire driver had apparently lost his cool when his passenger took a bit too long for his liking to search for the key card into the residence when the car was stopped at the security checkpoint.

The driver allegedly yelled that his time was wasted, purportedly prompting the security guards to call the police.

What is seen in the video is believed to be the driver trying to leave the premises and the security guards trying to stop him from leaving.

It is not known what exactly caused the security guards to feel the need to call the police or keep the driver there for the authorities.

As the car continues to slowly back away from the security checkpoint, with a flattened traffic cone caught under it, the security guards stand at the car's rear and try to stop it.

When they fail, one of the guards opens the driver's door and the driver steps out, holding his handphone up as he appears to be recording.

"Just give you a bit of authority, and you think you can **** me?" says the driver, who earlier pointed out to the security that he was there "to serve my passenger and not to serve you".

"You are just a guard dog."

Netizen Stanley Song shared how he had a passenger who had no proof of residence, so he simply dropped the passenger at the security checkpoint and left.

"It's not our problem anymore, it's between the resident and the security guards," he wrote, adding that there should always be mutual respect.

Although many netizens commenting on the video felt that the security guards' move to stop the car from leaving was questionable, most insisted that the driver's aggressive behaviour was uncalled for.